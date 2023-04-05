Labour Party: Datti’s TV comments fascist, alienates Obidients, supporters – Soyinka

Prof Wole Soyinka, the former Nobel Laureate has said the comments of the Labour Party Vice Presidential Candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed on Channels Television are fascistic, unacceptable and alienate supporters.

In an interview a week ago, Senator Babe-Ahmed said the decision of the Supreme Court must be favourable to the Labour Party.

He also stated that swearing in the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would truncate Nigeria’s democracy.

His comments have continued to generate controversy, leading to a Five Million Naira fine on Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission.

Adding his voice to the issue in an interview on Arise Television, Soyinka said any jury would give a verdict against Datti Baba-Ahmed because his comments crossed the line of what is permissible in democracy.

“Datti keeps saying no, the Supreme Court, in its decision, must agree with his. That is what has been known as a fascistic language. It is not acceptable. For me, it alienates people, even supporters. I know this for a fact”, he stated.