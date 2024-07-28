Labour Party Labels Kenneth Okonkwo a Mole Following His Exit

The Labour Party (LP) has described Kenneth Okonkwo as a mole, asserting that his departure from the party was expected and criticizing his recent comments about the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement on Sunday, Okonkwo, a former chieftain of the LP, expressed his lack of confidence in Obi’s ability to build a party capable of winning elections.

Okonkwo, an actor-turned-politician, claimed that Obi had shown he could not secure the mandate even if he won the people’s votes.

He cited recent developments within the party as his motivation to pursue a new political direction.

Responding to Okonkwo’s resignation, the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, remarked that the party was not surprised by Okonkwo’s exit and viewed his criticism of Obi as both unfortunate and a bid for attention.

“Kenneth Okonkwo’s resignation from the Labour Party didn’t come to us as a surprise. We also think that his attack on the party’s leader, Peter Obi, is rather unfortunate.

However, we will continue not to dignify him with any response, as we understand that his attention-craving attitude knows no bounds,” Ifoh said.

The LP spokesperson reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting Peter Obi as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.