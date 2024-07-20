Lack of standards affecting outsourcing development – AOPN president

The President of the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of Nigeria, Mope Abudu, has stated that outsourcing businesses have been affected by headwinds, ranging from infrastructure deficiencies, lack of policy and standards for outsourcing services, and diminishing quality and education standards of the labour force, amongst others.

Abudu said this during the 11th Edition Outsourcing Expo, themed ‘Navigating Economic Volatility: Strategies for Sustainable Outsourcing in Nigeria’, held recently in Lagos.

“The business and economic environment in Nigeria continues to be one of volatility and uncertainty. Yet as solution providers, outsourcing service providers must be agile and innovative in their value proposition to stay relevant and sustainable,” she said.

She noted that the essence of the expo was to address critical common issues but, more importantly, to do what we do best, which is to provide solutions.

According to Abudu, outsourcing provides an opportunity to optimise the skill, capacity and excellence of a third party who can show value and competence at the right price.

Abudu highlighted how the outsourcing industry had been contributing to the nation’s economic empowerment, serving as a significant job creator and catalyst for advancing digitalisation to enhance global competitiveness.

“We must also fashion out sustainable business models that allow diversification of our outsourcing offering to attract clientele outside of the norm and even to other geographies,” Abudu stated.