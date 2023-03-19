Lagos Election: We won, APC, INEC announced fake results – LP’s Rhodes-Vivour

The Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has insisted that he won the gubernatorial election in the state.

Rhode-Vivour explained that the results of LP’s field agents indicated that he won Saturday’s governorship election.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of colluding with the All Progressives Congress, APC, to manipulate results.

In a series of tweets, the governorship candidate insisted that the results declared by INEC were not a reflection of the wishes of electorates in Lagos State.

He wrote: “Firstly, I would like to thank all Lagosians, especially our supporters for coming out to vote yesterday for us. I’m convinced that with you in our corner, a NEW Nigeria is imminent.

“However, I am saddened by the confirmed reports of violence and gross disenfranchisement of voters who only wished to perform their civic duty.

“Attacks on polling units, voters, and our party agents are totally antithetical to what we stand for & what Lagos truly represents.

“Collusion between the ruling party and electoral officials to return the candidate of the APC is a slap on the face of democracy and everyone who came out to vote for us on Saturday.

“In light of this, I am convinced beyond any doubt that the results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of the majority of peaceful Lagosians.

“More so the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election.”