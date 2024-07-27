Lagos Labour Party Chairperson Denies Rift with National Chairman

The Lagos State Chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), Dayo Ekong, has dismissed claims of a power tussle with the party’s National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos, Ekong addressed a social media report suggesting discord between her and Abure.

She clarified that the report was entirely false and baseless, attributing it to opposition elements attempting to sow discord within the party.

“It has come to my attention that a recent article authored by a certain faceless and unknown blogger has falsely claimed that Dayo Ekong, the Labour Party Chairperson, Lagos State, is at loggerheads with the national chairman.

I categorically state that these allegations are entirely baseless and are nothing more than fabrications by opposition elements aiming to sow discord within the Labour Party,” Ekong stated.

She emphasized her cordial and cooperative relationship with Abure, noting that their mutual goal remains the progress and unity of the Labour Party.

“Our mutual goal has been and continues to be the progress and unity of the Labour Party,” she said.

Ekong urged party members and supporters to disregard the unfounded allegations and remain focused on their collective mission.

She described the claims as a strategic ploy by those threatened by the growing strength and influence of the Labour Party.

“We must remain focused at this crucial time and not be distracted by petty and mischievous elements who have no role to play in nation building.

Let us remain united and steadfast in our commitment to the ideals and principles that our party stands for.

Together, we will overcome any attempts to destabilize our unity and continue to work towards a better future for all,” she added.