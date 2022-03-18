Lagos State Government Is Displaying Total Disregard For The Plight Of Lagosians – Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W has come out to say that the intended resumption of collection of tolls at the Lekki toll gate shows a lack of empathy by the Lagos State Government. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, life has been hard in Nigeria and the timing for such a decision is very unfair, so it is best for the government to prove that they have the concern for citizens at heart.

Banky W added that the Lagos State government is exhibiting a blatant disregard for the plight of the people.

His words, “The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Govt. Life in Nigeria has been extremely difficult. All things being considered, the timing of this decision is just unfair.”

“Lagos State is exhibiting a blatant disregard – not just for the pain felt by all the young people who were hurt by the events of #EndSARS, but also the pain and difficulty being experienced by the majority of Lagosians just trying to survive in these difficult times.”

WOW.