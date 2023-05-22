Manchester City Deserve To Be Champions – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to admit that Arsenal simply aren’t at the level of Manchester City. He recently revealed that he will also not be able to change that fact in three months’ time, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is aware that Arsenal has a long way to go to reach the level of Pep Guardiola’s team, so he will focus on improving his boys to make that happen no matter how long it takes.

Mikel added that he can only congratulate Manchester City for being EPL champions because they deserve the title.

His words, “This is my job, this is our job and this is what this club deserves. I know we’re not at that level, but we have to find a way. This is not enough. It’s not going to change in three months time. We need to be at that level but we need to find other ways to do it. For example today we needed to play much better. This is my responsibility.”

“First of all congratulations to Man City, they are the champions, they deserve to be the champions. They’ve done it for 38 games, we haven’t been able to do that and that’s it. From my side I apologise because we generated that belief we could do it and at the end the team wasn’t able to do it and it’s my responsibility.”

“Today is painful. We’re here to win, I want to win, I love winning, I love what everyone does at this club to win. When you don’t get there it’s painful. This is how I feel today. I value a lot what the players have done yes, but when you are there, the next step is you have to win. We fell short.”