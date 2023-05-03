Lai Mohammed reaping where he didn’t sow – NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima

A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima on Wednesday knocked the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over his recent outburst against opposition parties.

InfoStride News recalls that the minister had on Sunday told the opposition parties to stop complaining about the 2023 presidential election and accept defeat, insisting that the claim that the presidential election was rigged was “fraudulent.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Segun Adeyemi, Mr Lai stated that both Peter Obi of the Labour Party and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Atiku Abubakar lost the election due to overconfidence and complacency.

However, speaking on the matter while appearing on Arise Television programme on Wednesday, Buba Galadima lashed at the minister over his claim, stating that he was only appointed to reap where he did not sow.

He said: “Lai Mohammed knows nothing about the feelings and condition of the people. He does not know the conditions of Nigerians.

“He has always been appointed to reap where he did not sow. He brought himself into office so he is allowed to say what he wants to say.

“A date is waiting for him to put his scorecard on the table after serving as a minister for eight years.”