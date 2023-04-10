Lai Mohammed should be prosecuted for comments against Peter Obi – Edwin Clark guy

Elder statesman Edwin Clark has called for the prosecution of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, over his treason comment against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Clark accused Mohammed of spreading fake news against Obi.

The Leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, said Mohammed’s recent visit to the United States where he accused Obi of treason “is an effort in futility.”

In a statement titled, “Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information should be prosecuted for spreading fake news against the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi,” Clark wondered why Mohammed “took more than usual interest in not only lying against Obi,” adding that Obi’s “rising profile” cannot be damaged by the Nigerian government.

Last week, the minister had accused Obi of treason, following the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s victory.

Mohammed made the claim during a media engagement in Washington DC, United States.

He alleged that Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, made inciting comments following the outcome of the presidential elections.

Mohammed described the comments as treason.