Lampard’s Job Would Be To Rebuild Everton – Glenn Murray

Everton coach, Frank Lampard faces an even bigger job rebuilding the Toffees next season than he does keeping them up this term, Glenn Murray has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, right now it is all about getting points on board and staying in the division, but next season is when Lampard will need to earn his money by rebuilding the club.

Lampard added that Everton football club needs structure and Lampard will have to instil his philosophy in the team as soon as possible.

His words, “It’s about getting points on board and staying in the division now but the biggest job is yet to come for Frank Lampard next year,”

“The football club needs structure, it needs a philosophy starting from the top through the first team to the under-23s through the academy.”

“I feel sorry for the chairman – it’s not like he’s shirked away from spending, he’s spent a hell of a lot of money, it’s just been badly invested. In the bigger picture, yes, staying in the Premier League is the number one aim right now but I think the job is massive at Everton.”