Language Barrier Has Affected Me At Arsenal – Pepe

Arsenal forward, Nicolas Pepe has come out to hint at a potential summer transfer at the end of this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is definitely frustrated over his current role under Mikel Arteta and he believes language barrier has contributed to him getting less minutes on the pitch.

Pepe added that it has been a very tough season for him but he doesn’t expect Arteta to change anything when his team is winning.

His words, “I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League,”

“Then we will see what happens.”

“It is an honour to play for Ivory Coast. The most important thing is to enjoy your football. That is something I am able to do when I get the chance to play,”

“It is happening at international level and a bit less so at club level. It is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach’s decision.”

“When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel has explained that to me and I know I have to work hard in training to get more playing time.”

“The coach knows what I think and how hard I am working. It is also about communication. Sometimes it is not easy to communicate with the language barrier.”

“It has been a tough season for me.”