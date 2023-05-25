Late Tina Turner’s Star Will Never Fade – Obama

Former United States President, Barack Obama has come out to pen a touching tribute to music icon, Tina Turner after she passed on. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the late legend was raw and powerful with her songs and in her daily life, plus he loved how she was unapologetically herself—speaking in her prime.

Obama added that he joins fans across the globe to honor the legendary star whose light will never fade.

His words, “She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy.”

“Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

“Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.”

WOW.