Lateef Adedimeji Is The Reason My Life Is Full Of So Much Laughter – Wife

Nollywood actress, Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji has come out to celebrate husband, Lateef Adedimeji as he turned a new age. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, her hubby is the best in everything, and she calls him a genius because he is an absolute superstar.

Bimpe added that Lateef Adedimeji is the reason her life is full of so much laughter.

Her words, “Hey HubStar, its officially your birthday in naija 🥰 Happy birthday to the best in everything. I call him my genius. My fav in every way. Love you my Superstar”

Happy birthday to my husband who never ceases to amaze me 😂🤣😃 You’re the reason my life is full of so much laughter 😂 My happily ever after , You’re too good to be true, I look at you everyday and thank God for blessing me with you. You’re Gods gift to me 🙏I am a rich woman because I have a husband with a very rich heart .

With you Abdullateef, Good times become awesome

Bad times become bearable , You’re everything I prayed for and more. Thank you for making me a better woman and for always working on yourself to be the best for me, I love you my fav star 🌟 my personal comedian 💜”

