Lawyer sues AEDC, demands N200 million in damages for poor electricity supply

In lieu to the poor power supply in Niger State, a Nigerian lawyer, Musa Abdullahi has sued the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), demanding N200 million as compensation for the poor power supply.
Mr Abdullahi had filed the suit marked:NSHC/SD/27/2022 before a high court in Niger state on behalf of electricity consumers in Suleja local government area of Niger State.
He averred that the constant epileptic supply of electricity had forced many artisans, corporate bodies and inhabitants of suleja to resort to the use of generating sets.
