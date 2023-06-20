A DNA Test Proved My Mum Lied About Who My Father Was – Yvonne Nelson

Ghollywood actress, Yvonne Nelson has come out to reveal that her mother said her biological father was the late New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Peter Ala Adjetey. She recently had her say in her new book, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it took her nearly five years after the conversation with her mother to start looking for her father, but a DNA test proved it was not him.

Yvonne added that the disappointing outcome of the DNA test actually strained her relationship with her mother.

WOW.