Lazio Won’t Be Singing James Rodriguez – Angelo Fabiani

Lazio football club are not interested in signing James Rodriguez this summer. The club’s sporting director, Angelo Fabiani recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the Colombian midfielder is an excellent player, he is over 33 years old right now and barely stays fit for his current club side.

He added that there will also be lots of financial complexities involved in the deal, so Lazio will not be involved.

His words, “Excellent player, but he’s over 33 and in recent seasons, in his club teams, he’s played a maximum of 10-12 games.”

WOW.