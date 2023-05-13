Leeds United Must Stop Giving Penalties Away – Sam Allardyce

Leeds United manager, Sam Allardyce has come out to say that he will lambast his players for not listening to his instructions during the game vs Newcastle United. This is coming after they gave away two penalties during their latest draw, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the team really needs to stop giving penalties away cheaply because it is rapidly becoming a bad habit among his players.

Sam added that he told his players to try and stay on their feet as long as possible, but they ignored him.

His words, “We have to stop giving penalties away. We gave one away last week as well. I’ve been talking about staying on your feet all week. I don’t like it when they ignore me. They’ll get told off next week, believe me.”