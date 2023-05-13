    Login
    Subscribe

    Leeds United Must Stop Giving Penalties Away – Sam Allardyce

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Leeds United manager, Sam Allardyce has come out to say that he will lambast his players for not listening to his instructions during the game vs Newcastle United. This is coming after they gave away two penalties during their latest draw, and fans have been reacting.

    SAM ALLARDYCE
    SAM ALLARDYCE

    According to him, the team really needs to stop giving penalties away cheaply because it is rapidly becoming a bad habit among his players.

    Sam added that he told his players to try and stay on their feet as long as possible, but they ignored him.

    His words, “We have to stop giving penalties away. We gave one away last week as well. I’ve been talking about staying on your feet all week. I don’t like it when they ignore me. They’ll get told off next week, believe me.”

    See also  Man Utd Can Repeat Class Of '92 - Nicky Butt

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply