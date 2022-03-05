Leicester City Is Gaining Momentum – Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has come out to say that the club is trying to build momentum in the EPL. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players are currently working on building their confidence and improving their abilities ahead of the upcoming Premier League fixtures.

God added that the momentum is currently coming through and the players only have to focus on improving.

His words, “We’ve been building up the positivity from other games.”

“The positive energy and positive things we do in the game. We’ve been building up there. We could see the momentum is actually coming through.”

“Getting this win in the last game gave us the confidence that we can keep going because slowly, slowly, we’re steadily building to get our form back. We’re getting our game back, which is very good for us.”

“It was a brilliant win the other day and a very important one for us. We also kept a clean sheet away from home against Burnley, who are a very difficult team. I think it’s something we can build from into the next one. The three points are the most important thing.”

“The clean sheet, for the confidence, it’s something we have to build from.”