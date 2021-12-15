Lindelof’s Breathing Difficulty Has Nothing To Do With COVID – MUFC

Manchester United has come out to explain why club defender, Victor Lindelof was struggling to breathe vs Norwich City. The club recently shed some light on his current status via a statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to MUFC, Lindelof is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations, however, he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match.

The club added that all indications are that the difficult breathing is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club.

His words, “Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations however he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.”

“All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club.”