Liverpool Are A Joy To Watch – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that his team allowed Liverpool to have a life in the Premier League title race. This is coming after the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a fantastic game with both teams trying everything to win, but he still feels like City should have done more to protect the lead after the break.

Pep added that Liverpool will always be a joy to watch, and it is up to City to not slip in the race.

His words, “It was a fantastic game, both teams trying everything to win,”

“I felt we let them have a life from here but Liverpool are a joy to watch. I know how good they are and there is no doubt about that but I am so proud of my team.”

“I said head up, not down, announce around the world how well we played. We have to win the seven games or it is over. We will play for that, that’s all.”