Liverpool Are Already Signing Players To Prepare For Mane And Salah’s Exit – Danny Mills

Ex Leeds United defender, Danny Mills has come out to say that Liverpool have already started preparing for life without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the recent signings from the Reds have clearly been in preparation for Mane and Salah‘s exit, and he expects more new players in the future.

Danny Mills added that Luis Diaz has looked a top-quality player since he joined the club, and he can only improve henceforth.

His words, “What Liverpool have done with their transfer policy and the players they have brought in is prepare for what is after Mane, what is after Mo Salah,”

“With the signings they have brought in, you can understand it. Luis Diaz looks a real player with out-and-out quality. He can play through the middle and off either wing.”

“It is good recruitment and good planning from Liverpool, looking at the long-term.”

“Mane and Salah are not going to go on forever,”

“There will come a point where they will have to be replaced, for whatever reason, and that might be in 18 months’ time or it could be in two or three years’ time.”

“They are putting things into place now to combat that. For whatever reason, if Mane is not happy and wants to move on, so be it. He could now go, for sure.”