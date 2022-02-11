Liverpool Has Good Options On The Pitch And On The Bench – Robertson

Liverpool defender, Andrew Robertson has come out to hail the impact made by new signing, Luis Diaz in his debut vs Leicester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the player proved himself at Anfield yesterday night and he expects him to provide good competition for Sadio Mane at the club.

Robertson added that Liverpool having good options on the pitch and on the bench is a good thing.

His words, “My Spanish isn’t great and I don’t think his Scottish is up to scratch,”

“But we made it work today [Thursday]. My partnership with [Mane] over the last five years; it’s been special playing with him and he’ll come back full of confidence winning a major trophy for his country.”

“We have got options and that’s the most important thing. We have got options to bring off the bench, you saw we had a really strong bench.”

“[Jordan Henderson] missed out, [Mane] has just come back, a couple of lads just missed out but we’ve got competition all over the park. We’ll keep pushing each other, putting pressure on each other in training and hopefully results keep on coming.”

“His first training session, you saw him flying about and I thought: ‘He will be okay here,”

“We just need to let him bed in. He’s still got the language to hopefully pick up, learn the way we play and everything but for his first start, I thought he was excellent.”

“Everyone was really important but flying into tackles is one way to get the crowd to love you straight away.”