Liverpool Must Keep Chasing All Trophies – Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool midfielder, Thiago Alcantara has come out to urge his club to improve everything in the second half of the season as they aim to salvage what has been a difficult campaign. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to the Spaniard, him, his coach and his teammates must begin the chase for first position from the start of resumption again because it is not over until it is over.

Thiago added that as a Liverpool player and Liverpool fan, chasing all trophies is the only way to go.

His words, “I think everything. As a football player, as now a Liverpool player and as a Liverpool fan, I think we have to improve everything. So, we have to achieve all trophies possible, we have start again the chase for first position – we know it’s tough – but we have other competitions as well so we are trying to chase everything.”