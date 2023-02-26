Liverpool Must Prove Doubters Wrong With Future Performances – Harvey Elliot

Liverpool midfielder, Harvey Elliot has come out to challenge his colleagues to use the 5-2 hammering at the hands of Real Madrid as a source of motivation going forward. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone at the club must do everything possible to prove people who have written Liverpool off wrong this season, because the players are better than what they are currently displaying on the pitch.

Elliot added that the Newcastle and Everton games were the only matches that showed LFC’s true standard this season.

His words, “The Newcastle and Everton games were, to our standards this season, unbelievable. There were glimpses of us from last season and the season before that. Just for us it’s about putting things right, going out and making sure we do the basics right again. Not feel too deflated with the Madrid game, as much as it hurt us and annoyed us.”

“I feel it’s always motivation to try to prove people wrong. I think many people are maybe doubting us to get a Champions League spot, to finish high up in the table, for example, or to get further in the Champions League. For us, it’s always motivation. We want to keep proving people wrong.”