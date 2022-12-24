Liverpool Players Know It Is Time To Chase – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to warn top-four rivals that there is a lot more to come from his side this season. He recently revealed this as he prepares for the return of Premier League action following the World Cup, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool players already know that this is the time to chase their rivals because a huge gap has been created between his team and them before the break.

Klopp added that he wasn’t happy with a lot of things before the break, so he hopes all that can be rectified henceforth.

His words, “We have left a gap between us and much more exciting positions in the table. We have to chase. I saw good signs last night, I wasn’t happy with everything, our counter-press was pretty much non-existent, which I don’t like,”

“There is a lot to come, we don’t think about the break anymore. It’s a start for something new and building on the things we’ve done so far and knowing and expecting that we can do better — starting on Boxing Day.”

“For the players who played in the World Cup, the whole year will be incredibly intense,”

“That’s really, really, really tough. We will have to see how we deal with that, and we will be really careful with the information we get.”

“That makes planning really difficult for the next game because we were 100% clear what we want to do against City and then you have to change in the last second pretty much, that’s not cool but it’s the situation and that might happen against Villa as well so we need to be flexible.”

“Millie [Milner] didn’t get better since then — he will be out for a couple of games. Same for Bobby [Firmino],”

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] hopefully will be better. Hasn’t taken part in a full session yet.”