Liverpool Should Sign Harry Kane This Summer – Ian Wright

Liverpool should try to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, Ian Wright has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if the Reds need any reinforcement in attack, it is better for Klopp to look closer to home with Kane, rather than sign a goalscoring winger to increase the number of goals his team scores.

Ian added that any team in the world would want Harry Kane because he is a consistent finisher.

His words, “You can see why teams would want him [Harry Kane], any team in the world would want him.”

“Just look at his finishing and his hunger and his consistency. When he does finally retire, you just hope he’s won something. I hope he can win something because he deserves it. He looks happier now but he has a big decision to make.”

“Imagine Harry Kane at Liverpool… If I had the capability of getting Kane and putting him in Liverpool’s side with [Mohamed] Salah, or [Sadio] Mane or [Luis] Diaz and playing as the number nine, dropping deep and doing his stuff.”

“It won’t be how Firmino does it, those lovely bit of skills and stuff. But Kane can drop in and help create because the two could run behind. If it was available to me, I would definitely look at it because it’s Harry Kane, and he will score.”

“People talk about Firmino and the fact he doesn’t score enough goals. Firmino misses too many chances. Harry Kane doesn’t miss those chances.”