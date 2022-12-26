Liverpool Will Be Open To January Additions – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that he is open to completing more January transfer business next month. This is coming as the Reds are plagued by injuries ahead of club football’s return, and fans have been reacting.

According to Klopp, Liverpool has two long-term injuries up front in attack, so it is no news that additions will be a good idea in the January transfer window.

He added that the fact is Luis Diaz was a January signing who turned the season around for LFC last season, so such can happen again.

His words, “I don’t want to start talking about it now but we have two long-term injuries up front which is not helpful, never was, never will be.”

“Last season we had Luis Diaz come in which was very helpful for that part of the season, everybody would see that the same way. But doing something again that is very positive – why not?”