Liverpool Will Have To Pay Salah What He Wants – Scholes

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah must stay at the club to win the Ballon d’Or, Paul Scholes has said. He recently revealed that he would urge the Egyptian to focus on staying in the EPL and ignoring external interests.

According to him, the best players are in the English Premier League because it is the best league in the world right now with several top coaches around, so Salah is surely in the right environment.

Scholes added that Liverpool should pay the Egyptian whatever he wants because he is a top class player.

His words, “If [Salah] wants to be the best player on the planet, he has to stay at Liverpool, he has to stay in England.”

“The best players are here, it’s the best league in the world now. It’s got the three best coaches in the world, with the best teams.”

“So, if he wants to be the best player on the planet, he has to stay here and Liverpool will have to pay him.”