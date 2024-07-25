Liverpool Will Wait For The Right Players To Sign – Arne Slot

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot has come out to say that he expects to bring more players in this summer. This is coming amid a quiet start to the transfer window for LFC, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool is blessed with a very good transfer team that is fully aware the team needs improving, so it would be a surprise if new players are not brought in to boost the club’s quality.

Slot added that the club will wait for the right players to sign, and no decision will be rushed.

His words, “If there’s any news on that we will come to you. But we already have a very good team, where I am already really happy. It would be a surprise for all of us if we don’t bring any players in, so that will probably happen in the end. For now we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

