LP crisis: Peter Obi, party leaders working on it – Lamidi Apapa

The factional chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Lamidi Apapa, says negotiation is ongoing to resolve the crisis in the party.

Apapa gave this hint on Friday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s News program.

He disclosed that the party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 general election, Peter Obi and the LP leadership were working to resolve the crisis.

”Well, the leaders of the party (LP), including our principal, the presidential candidate (Peter Obi), is also working on it. We are expecting him to call a meeting and once that meeting is called, we sit down and resolve the matter,” Apapa said.

InfoStride News had reported that the leadership tussle in the LP took a nasty twist when Apapa’s faction suspended five executive members, including the embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Recall also that the Abure-led faction suspended five executive members at the National Executive Council in Asaba, Delta State.

The suspended members were Lamidi Apapa, the party’s acting Chairman, Salem Lawal, Favour Reuben, Gbenga Daramola, Samuel Akingbade and Mohammed Akali.