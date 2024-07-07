LP in Ebonyi Seeks Member Support for Upcoming National Convention

The Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi State has called on its members to rally support ahead of the party’s planned National Convention and State Congress, where new leaders will be elected.

This appeal was highlighted in a six-point communiqué issued after an expanded stakeholders briefing held at Citi-Hub Event Centre in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The communiqué, signed by Linus Okorie (Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone), Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh (Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone), and Emmanuel I. Nwobo (Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone) on behalf of members of the National Transition Committee (NTC) and conveners of the briefing, outlined the key resolutions and future political activities of the party.

“The members of the National Transition Committee (NTC) of the Labour Party, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, Rt. Hon. Linus Okorie, and Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh convened the expanded stakeholders briefing to inform members of the Labour Party, Ebonyi State Chapter, about future political activities, including the mobilisation of new members and registration,” the communiqué read.

The NTC members shared details of the 2023 post-election reviews conducted by the National and State Working Committees of the party. Consequently, the stakeholders resolved as follows:

His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, remains the National Leader of the Labour Party. Mr. Obi possesses the appropriate competencies to salvage the Nigerian economy from its declining fortunes. Stakeholders support the National Transition Committee in its bid to conduct an all-inclusive State Congress and National Convention. Feuding stakeholders of the party are urged to put aside their differences for the overall interest of the Labour Party and its goal to improve the lives of Nigerians. A united Labour Party in Ebonyi State will vigorously pursue the conversion and registration of new members, aiming for a target of 400,000 members.

Furthermore, a motion moved by Chief Jerry Obasi, former Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and deputy governorship candidate of APGA in the 2015 general election in Ebonyi State, and seconded by Hon. Sylvester Nwankwo, former House of Assembly member in Ebonyi State, led to the unanimous adoption of Engr. (Chief) Fidelis Nwankwo as the Leader of the Labour Party, Ebonyi State Chapter.