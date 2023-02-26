LP sweeps Cross River presidential election

Early results from several polling units in most parts of Cross River State indicated that the Labour Party, LP, is winning the state.

The LP won by larger margins in polling units whose results were swiftly available.

Closely followed was the APC in some of the units.

Some of the results showed that Yakurr LGA, dominantly controlled by APC, LP won.

At the Ministry of Agriculture Unit 014 Ijiman Ugep.

Presidential

APC:27

PDP:12

LP:35

Senate

APC: 31

PDP:16

LP: 26

Reps

PDP: 11

APC: 22

LP: 42

In Ikom LGA, OFUTOP II ward, Playground Nsimaghe polling unit:

presidential

total vote record: 215

App: 1

NNPP: 1

BOOB: 2

PDP: 2

APC: 7

LP: 185

invalid vote: 17

senatorial

ADC: 2

NNPP: 2

PDP: 59

APC: 21

LP: 131

Invalid vote:

Reps

ADC: 1

NNPP: 1

YPP: 3

PDP: 50

APC: 26

LP: 131

PRP: 1

Invalid vote: 2

At Old Etomi road in Yakurr LGA

1194 – General votes

219 -Accredited

PRESIDENCY

LP – 172

APC – 7

PDP – 11

APP – 1

PRP – 1

AAC – 1

YPP – 2

ZLP – 3

APM – 1

APGA – 1

ADC – 1

INVALID – 13

SENATORIAL

LP – 85

PDP – 79

APC – 15

FLAG – 3

ADC – 1

INVALID – 36.

HOUSE OF REPS.

LP – 87

APC – 19

PDP – 73

ADC – 2

FLAG – 2

YPP – 1

PRP – 1

INVALID VOTES – 34

Polling agent. : Ebonam O. Ebube

On Orok Orok Street Calabar South Calabar South

PRESIDENCY

LP – 160

APC – 26

PDP – 8

INVALID….

SENATORIAL

LP – 95

PDP – 33

APC – 49

INVALID – 78

HOUSE OF REPS

LP – 93

APC – 57

PDP – 32

INVALID VOTES – 27

Calabar south ward4

Presidential*

LP – 114

APC – 94

PDP – 47

Void – 17

In Ward 8, Unit 025 in Calabar Municipality,

SENATE

APC. 33

PDP. 57

LP. 54

PRP. 1

INV. 8

HOUSE OF REPS

APC. 33

PDP. 57

LP. 52

INV. 10

PRESIDENT

APC. 15

PDP. 11

LP. 108

YPP. 1

ZLP. 2

NNPP. 2

INV. 14

At PU: 041 Uwanse by Ibonda, Calabar South.

House of Reps

APC 59

PDP 62

LP 79

SENATE

APC 64

PDP 55

LP 79

PRESIDENCy

APC 33

PDP 17

LP 138

In Ogoja in Yahe Ward PU;008 By play Ground

PRESIDENT;

LP; 72

APC; 18

PDP; 9

invalid; 2

Senate

LP;

PDP;43

APC;60

REPs

LP;

PDP;38

APC;65

CALABAR MUNICIPAL

At 8MILES Ikot Ene Obong, Ward 9 Unit 11 Open Space PEN International School

PRESIDENCY

APC = 17

PDP = 10

LP = 253

SENATE

PDP = 16

APC = 35

LP = 129

REP

PDP =123

APC = 32

LP = 131

Ugbowo Primary School

*Unit 12*

APC – 10

PDP – 03

Labour Party – 124

*Unit 10*

APC – 3

PDP – 5

Labour Party – 145

*Unit 11*

PDP – 4

APC – 4

Labour Party – 119

*Unit 9*

PDP – 5

APC – 7

Labour Party – 153

Ward 1 unit 5 Calabar municipality*

Presidency

Lp- 137

PDP – 19

APC- 18

Etap Ekpo Town Hall unit 018, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, Cross River State.

PDP: 17

APC: 35

LP: 157

UNIT 015 (KOPIARI WULA EKUMPUO), Boki LGA

PRESIDENCYy

APC 12

PDP 14

LP 69

Abasi Edem/Akparika

(Cross River State Deputy Speaker Polling Unit )

Presidential

LP – 206

APC -67

PDP – 18

Senate

APC – 179

PDP – 42

LP – 74

Reps

APC – 203

PDP – 30

LP – 58

UNIT 006 ward 10. Calabar South Result

presidency

LP 149

PDP 10

APC 31

Senatorial

LP 88

APC 76

PDP 33

REPS

LP 91

APC 75

PDP 33