    LP sweeps Cross River presidential election

    Politics By Updated:No Comments4 Mins Read

    Early results from several polling units in most parts of Cross River State indicated that the Labour Party, LP, is winning the state.

    Labour Party
    Labour Party

    The LP won by larger margins in polling units whose results were swiftly available.

    Closely followed was the APC in some of the units.

    Some of the results showed that Yakurr LGA, dominantly controlled by APC, LP won.

    At the Ministry of Agriculture Unit 014 Ijiman Ugep.

    Presidential
    APC:27
    PDP:12
    LP:35

    Senate
    APC: 31
    PDP:16
    LP: 26

    Reps
    PDP: 11
    APC: 22
    LP: 42

    In Ikom LGA, OFUTOP II ward, Playground Nsimaghe polling unit:

    presidential
    total vote record: 215
    App: 1
    NNPP: 1
    BOOB: 2
    PDP: 2
    APC: 7
    LP: 185
    invalid vote: 17

    senatorial
    ADC: 2
    NNPP: 2
    PDP: 59
    APC: 21
    LP: 131
    Invalid vote:

    Reps
    ADC: 1
    NNPP: 1
    YPP: 3
    PDP: 50
    APC: 26
    LP: 131
    PRP: 1
    Invalid vote: 2

    At Old Etomi road in Yakurr LGA
    1194 – General votes
    219 -Accredited
    PRESIDENCY
    LP – 172
    APC – 7
    PDP – 11
    APP – 1
    PRP – 1
    AAC – 1
    YPP – 2
    ZLP – 3
    APM – 1
    APGA – 1
    ADC – 1
    INVALID – 13

    SENATORIAL

    LP – 85
    PDP – 79
    APC – 15
    FLAG – 3
    ADC – 1
    INVALID – 36.

    HOUSE OF REPS.
    LP – 87
    APC – 19
    PDP – 73
    ADC – 2
    FLAG – 2
    YPP – 1
    PRP – 1
    INVALID VOTES – 34

    Polling agent. : Ebonam O. Ebube
    [25/02, 7:49 pm] +234 818 419 1574: *WARD 12…UNIT 023…..

    On Orok Orok Street Calabar South Calabar South
    PRESIDENCY
    LP – 160
    APC – 26
    PDP – 8
    INVALID….

    SENATORIAL

    LP – 95
    PDP – 33
    APC – 49
    INVALID – 78

    HOUSE OF REPS
    LP – 93
    APC – 57
    PDP – 32
    INVALID VOTES – 27

    Calabar south ward4
    Presidential*
    LP – 114
    APC – 94
    PDP – 47
    Void – 17

    In Ward 8, Unit 025 in Calabar Municipality,
    SENATE
    APC. 33
    PDP. 57
    LP. 54
    PRP. 1
    INV. 8
    HOUSE OF REPS
    APC. 33
    PDP. 57
    LP. 52
    INV. 10

    PRESIDENT
    APC. 15
    PDP. 11
    LP. 108
    YPP. 1
    ZLP. 2
    NNPP. 2
    INV. 14

    At PU: 041 Uwanse by Ibonda, Calabar South.
    House of Reps
    APC 59
    PDP 62
    LP 79

    SENATE
    APC 64
    PDP 55
    LP 79

    PRESIDENCy
    APC 33
    PDP 17
    LP 138

    In Ogoja in Yahe Ward PU;008 By play Ground

    PRESIDENT;
    LP; 72
    APC; 18
    PDP; 9
    invalid; 2

    Senate
    LP;
    PDP;43
    APC;60

    REPs
    LP;
    PDP;38
    APC;65

    CALABAR MUNICIPAL
    At 8MILES Ikot Ene Obong, Ward 9 Unit 11 Open Space PEN International School

    PRESIDENCY
    APC = 17
    PDP = 10
    LP = 253

    SENATE
    PDP = 16
    APC = 35
    LP = 129

    REP
    PDP =123
    APC = 32
    LP = 131

    Ugbowo Primary School
    *Unit 12*
    APC – 10
    PDP – 03
    Labour Party – 124

    *Unit 10*
    APC – 3
    PDP – 5
    Labour Party – 145
    *Unit 11*
    PDP – 4
    APC – 4
    Labour Party – 119
    *Unit 9*
    PDP – 5
    APC – 7
    Labour Party – 153

    Ward 1 unit 5 Calabar municipality*

    Presidency
    Lp- 137
    PDP – 19
    APC- 18

    Ward 1 unit 5 Calabar municipality*
    Presidency
    Lp- 137
    PDP – 19
    APC- 18

    Etap Ekpo Town Hall unit 018, Ikot Ansa, Calabar, Cross River State.
    PDP: 17
    APC: 35
    LP: 157

    UNIT 015 (KOPIARI WULA EKUMPUO), Boki LGA

    PRESIDENCYy
    APC 12
    PDP 14
    LP 69

    Ward 1 unit 5 Calabar municipality

    Presidency
    Lp- 137
    PDP – 19
    APC- 18

    Abasi Edem/Akparika
    (Cross River State Deputy Speaker Polling Unit )

    Presidential
    LP – 206
    APC -67
    PDP – 18

    Senate
    APC – 179
    PDP – 42
    LP – 74

    Reps
    APC – 203
    PDP – 30
    LP – 58

    UNIT 006 ward 10. Calabar South Result

    presidency
    LP 149
    PDP 10
    APC 31

    Senatorial
    LP 88
    APC 76
    PDP 33

    REPS
    LP 91
    APC 75
    PDP 33

