Luis Diaz Has To Hit The Ground Running – Carragher

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has come out to say that new signing, Luis Diaz will have to hit the ground running. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it will be very interesting to see how quickly Klopp integrates Diaz into the team fully because he needs to prove his worth early enough to be recognized.

Carragher added that the forward will definitely get minutes at the club, but he needs a good start.

His words, “It will be interesting to see how quickly Klopp integrates Diaz into the team fully,”

“I’m sure he’ll get his minutes but you want to make a good start and I think, more often than not when I was a player, we would judge players very early with how you saw them in training and how they came across.”

“More often than not when you see a top player, you see it very early or you see the signs. I think if you bring a new player in and you don’t see too much early on at all or anything to get excited about I think that’s a problem going forward. Even if you don’t hit the ground at 100 per cent, there are still some telltale signs that a player has something and Diaz is doing that right now.”

“A couple of players had a slow start at Liverpool,”

“Didi Hamann was one and turned into one of the best holding midfield players in world football. He was possibly one.”

“Momo Sissoko,when he first came in he found it tough but then he became a real mainstay of the team with Xabi Alonso in the central midfield. There weren’t too many to be fair.”

“More often than not, the great foreign players that come into the league were usually the ones that hit the ground running and you can see straight away that they’re a special player, so it’s always good to have that.”