Luis Enrique Has Created A Good Atmostphere At The Spainish Camp – David Villa

Spain legend, David Villa has come out to hail Luis Enrique for bringing a wonderful atmosphere to the Spanish cam. He recently backed La Roja to win the World Cup in Qatar, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes Luis Enrique is doing a good job as national team manager because he has a distinguished group of players who perform at great levels for their nation.

Villa added that the team played well against Costa Rica and Germany, so he feels they can go all the way.

His words, “I think Luis Enrique is doing a good job not only in the World Cup, he is the reason for the wonderful atmosphere surrounding the Spanish national team, he has a distinguished group of players who perform at great levels,”

“They played well against Costa Rica, scored a lot of goals and dealt well with Germany, and I believe the team can win the World Cup.”

On Argentina, “They lost the first match, but they also have a chance to win the World Cup, so I put them among the favourites.”