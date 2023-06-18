Lupita Nyong’o Attends Tony Awards 2023 In Style

Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o has come out to flaunt her assets in a custom breastplate at the 2023 Tony Awards in NYC. She recently rocked the racy silver garment that Pakistani artist and fashion designer, Misha Japanwala created for her, molded from her own body.

The garment showed off her bust and midriff and was paired with chic black flared trousers, plus the star also sported an intricate head tattoo which appeared to be henna.

Check Lupita out,

WOW.