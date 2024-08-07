Major Crackdown on Oil Theft: Police Task Force Reports Significant Successes

The Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPI) has reported a major breakthrough in its fight against pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering.

Over the past month, the task force has arrested 17 individuals suspected of involvement in these criminal activities across the country.

The announcement was made by the Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during a press briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The briefing was aimed at highlighting the recent accomplishments of the task force in tackling the rampant oil theft and bunkering issues that have plagued Nigeria.

According to Adejobi, the task force has achieved notable results in its operations over the last four weeks. These efforts have significantly disrupted illicit activities related to oil theft. Specifically, the task force has successfully intercepted and recovered substantial quantities of stolen petroleum products.

The recovered items include 250,000 litres of crude oil, 350,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 118 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

Additionally, 13 trucks involved in these illegal operations have been seized during various operations across the nation.

The operations were carried out in collaboration with government security forces and Tantita Security Services Ltd., reflecting a concerted effort to address the illegal activities effectively.

The joint operation has been pivotal in the task force’s achievements, demonstrating a unified approach to combating these crimes.

One significant development during this period was the task force’s successful acquisition of a court order for the interim forfeiture of a vessel known as “Thug Boat,” officially registered as MV Aya Oba Olori II.

This vessel, which was found to be carrying 50,000 litres of AGO, is now subject to the court’s interim forfeiture order. The court has also mandated that the vessel be held under the custody of the Nigeria Police.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the remaining accomplices involved in these illegal activities.

Adejobi highlighted that these achievements underscore the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to addressing and mitigating petroleum theft and illegal bunkering.

The ongoing operations and strategic interventions reflect the force’s commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of the nation’s petroleum resources.

The police spokesman reassured the public that the Nigeria Police Force will persist in its efforts to protect the nation’s oil resources.

By intensifying operations and collaborating with other security agencies, the force aims to dismantle the networks involved in oil theft and illegal bunkering.

This commitment is crucial in safeguarding Nigeria’s economic interests and ensuring that its natural resources are used for the benefit of the nation as a whole.

In summary, the recent successes of the IGP-STFPI highlight a significant step forward in the battle against oil theft and illegal bunkering in Nigeria.

The arrest of 17 suspects, the recovery of large quantities of stolen petroleum products, and the seizure of a vessel underscore the effectiveness of the task force’s operations.

These actions demonstrate a robust and determined effort to curb these criminal activities and reinforce the security of the nation’s valuable petroleum resources.