Makinde’s re-election not decision of majority of Oyo residents – SPN

The Oyo State chapter of the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) on Friday said the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde at the recent gubernatorial election was not a decision of majority of the people of the state.

InfoStride News recalls that Makinde was on Sunday declared the winner of the gubernatorial election held on Saturday.

Makinde, who re-contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored a total of 563,756 votes to defeat Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 256,685 votes, and Accord candidate, Adebayo Adelabu scored a total of 38,357 votes.

SPN noted that it rejects the false impression and erroneous belief that the re-election of Makinde as the governor of the state having secured 563,756 votes is the decision of vast majority of the people.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Ayodeji Adigun, the party cautioned against continuous illusion.

Adigun in the statement made available to the media on Friday, urged the people of the state to be united and get prepared to resist anti-people policies of Makinde-led government.

He said that the total figure of votes cast in the election is just about 889,592 out of 3.27million total registered voters in the state, which shows that about 27 percent of the eligible voters participated in the election.

Adigun then maintained that as far as SPN is concerned, the outcome of an election which was boycotted by over 70 percent of the electorate cannot be said to be the decision of the majority.

He added that such an outcome can only be best described as a vote of no confidence against all the pro-capitalist politicians including Makinde that participated in the election.

