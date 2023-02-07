Managing Messi, Neymar And Mbappe Will Be Complicated For PSG – Jerome Rothen

Paris Saint-Germain extending Messi’s contract will be a very bad idea, Jerome Rothen has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, PSG trying to manage Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will always be a complicated move, and he feels sorry for the club’s wage bill.

Jerome added that letting the Argentine go will be a good opportunity to recover a lot of cash from his salary.

His words, “Messi’s extension is bullsh*t. Managing the three [Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe] is complicated. On top of that, there is the wage bill. And we saw that PSG is stuck with financial fair play, because the wage bill has exploded. There, you have the opportunity to recover a large sum of money from Messi’s salary. That can allow you to recruit and improve your squad. For all of that, it’s a very bad idea to extend Leo Messi.”

“In terms of image and what he reflects, I do not understand why Leo Messi wants to prolong the adventure. He makes no effort to put the club forward. He never thanks the fans, he lowers his head and goes to the locker room. Even when celebrating his goals, his name is chanted, he never has a nice gesture towards the supporters to thank them. He does not want to invest more in the project. Because of that, it’s not a good idea to keep him.”