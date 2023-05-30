Manchester City Didn’t Want Cancelo To Join Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that the club agreed a January move with Joao Cancelo that was subsequently blocked by Manchester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Barcelona definitely wanted Cancelo on loan in January, but things went south immediately after they gave their OK when City offered.

Xavi added that the English club simply stated that they had no interest in selling the Portuguese to Barcelona.

His words, “We wanted Cancelo. They offered him to us and we gave the OK,”

“In the end they tell us that Manchester City do not want him to come to Barça. That is true.”