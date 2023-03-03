Manchester City Is Not Ready To Win 3 Trophies This Season – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to tell his players not to think about the possibility of winning the treble this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, anyone thinking that should forget about it, because once people start talking that way, the club will start dropping out of competitions.

Pep added that City is far from ready as far as winning 3 trophies this season is concerned.

His words, “No, forget about it. Forget it. When you start to talk about that, you start to lose competitions and drop competitions,”

“We are not ready. Not even one second to think about that, we just think about [next game against] Newcastle.”

“I know we cannot drop points in the Premier League because we have on top of us a team [Arsenal] and [Manchester] United is coming from behind,”

“And Champions League, we see what happen in two weeks. What is important is we are there, but of course, we are going to continue as long as possible.”