Manchester City Must Be Ready For MUFC And Inter Milan – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to warn his players they must not allow their levels to drop after winning the Premier League as two finals loom. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he likes how the EPL title is already wrapped up by now, he wants his players to ensure they remain committed to performing against Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Pep added that the best way to prepare for finals is to be ready, so he hopes his boys remember that.

His words, “I prefer to be already champion, but maybe to be really committed against United and Inter, be in contention to win the PL. They have the party after the game. I don’t know how they feel. They have to be ready to run a lot.”

“The best way to prepare for the final is be ready. The players set the standards, they have to maintain it. It’s normal the energy would drop. Arsenal play for just the PL, we have FA Cup, Champions League, the energy we spend is massive. It’s normal you drop, have to avoid it or don’t drop much. Otherwise the two teams can hurt us. Play our game, adapt the way we play, arrive to United and Inter in the best condition possible.”