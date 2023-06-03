Manchester City Needs One More Big Victory – Haaland

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has come out to send a message to his team-mates after winning the FA Cup. He recently insisted that they need one more win next weekend, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the big trophy is the game vs Inter Milan, so he wants all his teammates to know that the job is not finished yet.

Man City can become the first team since United in 1999 to win the treble if they manage to overcome Inter next weekend in Turkey.

WOW.