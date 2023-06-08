Manchester City Needs The UCL Trophy To Be Be Remembered In History – Walker

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has come out to say that the club needs to win the UCL to be remembered in history. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the 1999 MUFC team and Arsenal’s Invincibles team are up there with the best Premier League teams of all time, so City must do everything to also achieve that status this season.

Walker added that both MCFC and Liverpool have developed great EPL teams that would be appreciated for years to come.

His words, “I think that United team, along with the Invincibles, is probably up there with the best Premier League teams of all time,”

“What us and Liverpool, to a certain extent, have done where we have been battling for the last number of years, I think we should be in consideration. Both teams as we both have fantastic players.”

“But they have silverware and they have got the big Champions League trophy that we can never say we have got. For us to be in contention of talking around that we need to go and pick up this one.”