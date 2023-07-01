Mane Told Me Pochettino Will Improve My Football – Nicolas Jackson

New Chelsea striker, Nicolas Jackson has come out to share the advice his fellow Senegal international, Sadio Mane gave him ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mane really spoke highly of Mauricio Pochettino who he previously worked with at Southampton, and he added that the Argentine manager would surely help his football.

Jackson added that the Senegalese captain also urged him to listen to the coach to suceed in England.

His words, “I spoke to Sadio Mane about him [Pochettino] and he spoke very highly of him, he said amazing things about him. Sadio told me the manager is going to help me a lot to improve and do well if I listen to what he has to tell me, so that is exactly what I’m going to do.”