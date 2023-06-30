Many Clubs Are Interested In Signing Alphonso Davies – Axel Schuster

Vancouver Whitecaps CEO, Axel Schuster has come out to say that there are lots of clubs interested in the club’s former superstar, Alphonso Davies. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is happy with how Alphonso Davies has stayed true to his agent till this day, and he is pleased with how unselfish his agent has also been with his career.

Axel added that many clubs are currently interested in signing the Canadian, and it proves his football growth.

His words, “We definitely want to bring him to the stadium as a guest of honor at a match. But Vancouver is not his first port of call in Canada. He originally comes from Edmonton, where we run an academy. His family still lives there today. I have a lot of contact with his environment and enjoy it. They are very down-to-earth people – and all big Whitecaps fans.”

“Alphonso works with the right people. His agent already supported him back then in Edmonton as a young talent. He drove him to training and even trained with him. Fortunately, Alphonso has remained loyal to him to this day. He has resisted the advances of bigger agents. Alphonso’s agent is also looking after our next shooting star Ali Ahmed. I like to demonize agents because many are out for their own gain, but that’s not the case with him.”

“By the way, he confirmed to me the other day that many clubs are interested in Alphonso.”