March 11 guber election: PDP, 9 parties form alliance in Ogun

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has vowed that it would not allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig again during the governorship election.

On Friday, the PDP formed an alliance with nine other political parties to unseat the ruling party at the March 11 gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

The PDP admitted only an alignment between it and other political parties could defeat the APC.

The PDP is joining forces with Accord Party (AP), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT party), Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Peoples Party (APP), African Action Congress (AAC), Young Progressive Progressive Party (YPP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, while addressing members of the nine political parties in Abeokuta, said the move became necessary following the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections held last Saturday.

Adebutu, who was flanked by his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, accused the APC of rigging the last elections, vowing that the PDP would not allow such during the governorship poll.

He charged members of other opposition parties to join forces with the PDP to remove the APC and save Ogun State from collapse.

Adebutu said: “If we don’t act our role and we allow the APC again, we would have failed and that will be the end of Ogun State, we would have lost the opportunity to save the state.

“If Peter Obi and Abubakar Atiku had worked together, we would have won the election, even with all the rigging and that is why we must have this confluence, we must have the association we are having today. We must unite, as pieces of one another we will not get anywhere.”

On his part, Akinlade accused the APC of planning to rig the governorship election, asking other parties to team up with the PDP.

While saying the PDP alone cannot beat APC in Ogun, Akinlade stated that “we need to collaborate to make rigging impossible for them.”