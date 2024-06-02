Maritime Workers Union to Join Nationwide Strike, Shutting Down Seaports

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) announced it will join the indefinite strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday, June 3rd. The strike is in response to the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

Kennedy Ikemefuna, spokesman for MWUN, stated on Saturday that the strike would affect port operations nationwide. “The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has directed its members in all ports, jetties, terminals, oil and gas platforms to ensure total compliance with the strike as directed by the NLC and TUC,” Ikemefuna said.

Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, expressed “grave concern and disappointment” over the Federal Government’s failure to pass a new National Minimum Wage Act and to reverse the hike in electricity tariffs to N65/kWh.

Ajaero criticized the government for its lack of seriousness during the negotiation meetings, noting the absence of key officials. “No Governor was present and Ministers were absent, except the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. There was none present on the side of the government with appropriate authority to commit them to any outcome. In essence, the government abandoned the meeting.”

Ajaero highlighted that during the last May Day celebration, the unions issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government to conclude the minimum wage negotiation by the end of the month. However, no significant progress or commitment has been made by the government. He also reiterated the demand for a reversal of the electricity tariff hike from N225/kWh back to N65/kWh and the elimination of the apartheid-like categorization of consumers into bands.

In response, the Federal Government has pleaded with the labour unions to reconsider their decision to strike. Idris Mohammed, Minister of Information and National Orientation, described the NLC and TUC as partners in Project Nigeria, arguing that industrial action is not the solution to the ongoing negotiation for a new minimum wage.