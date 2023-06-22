Marriage Completes No One, It Is Not An Achievement – Reno Omokri

Ex Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come out to say that marriage is an institution and not an achievement. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that marriage doesn’t complete anyone, and a person is complete because of who God made them to be, and not who they are with.

His words, “Marriage is an institution. It is not an achievement. It does not complete you. It should not even complete you. You are complete because of who God made you, not because of who you are with. So if marriage comes during this brief gift of time that we call life, grab it and be happy. But if it does not arrive, leave it and still be joyful. Life without a husband, wife, and children is still life. Enjoy it!”

WOW.