Benue Polytechnic Acting Rector and Staff Kidnapped by Gunmen

The acting rector of Benue Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Dr. Emmanuel Barki, and three staff members have been kidnapped by gunmen.

The abduction occurred on Thursday while they were returning to Ugbokolo from an official assignment in Makurdi, the state capital.

Reports indicate that Dr. Barki, two other management staff, and their driver were taken by kidnappers along the Otukpo-Otukpa Road.

One of the victims was released due to ill health.

A source close to the rector’s family disclosed that the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding a N70 million ransom.

The spokesman for the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, stating, “Incident confirmed and investigation is ongoing.”

The state governor’s security adviser, Joseph Har, also confirmed the abduction but said he was not aware of any ransom demand.

“The incident happened, but I’m not aware they demanded ransom. Security men are combing the bushes to rescue them,” Har stated.