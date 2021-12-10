Martial Can’t Be Away From The Pitch Any Longer – Agent

Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial is looking to leave the club in January, his agent has said. The agent recently revealed that the Frenchman is searching for regular game time at this point in his career.

According to him, Martial won’t mind leaving in January amid his lack of opportunities on the pitch this season.

Martial added that Anthony loves football and being away from the pitch for so long just doesn’t do it for him.

His words, “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.”

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”